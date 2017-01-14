Register
14 January 2017
    Ahead of Inauguration, ‘Don’s Johns’ Signs on Porta-Potties Covered

    © AP Photo/ Matthew Daly
    US
    Don’s Johns, one of Washington DC’s busiest portable-restroom providers, has become the center of a new public-opinion storm, after workers were photographed slapping painting tape over the portion of the brand name that includes the first syllable of the incoming President-elect’s first name.

    "We don’t know why its being done," Robert Weghorst, COO at Don’s Johns, told AP. Maybe 'Don' hit a little too close to home? Social media took off and ran with the story.

    ​Only the portable toilets facing the National Mall on the west edge of the Capitol feature taped-over logos. Portable toilets near the US Senate office buildings are not covered.

    ​Journalist Matt Peace of the Los Angeles Times tweeted a potential headline that could emerge in the next few days: "Trump Dumps Don’s Johns."

    ​Don’s Johns installed portable toilets at the 2009 and 2013 inauguration, as well, but did not modify its brand.

    ​Dozens of the transportable restrooms have been compromised.

    ​Some have speculated that Trump’s ego drove the move, while others think left-leaning DC locals are behind the scheme. 

