Ahead of Inauguration, ‘Don’s Johns’ Signs on Porta-Potties Covered

"We don’t know why its being done," Robert Weghorst, COO at Don’s Johns, told AP. Maybe 'Don' hit a little too close to home? Social media took off and ran with the story.

— Tim Krepp (@timkrepp) January 13, 2017

​Only the portable toilets facing the National Mall on the west edge of the Capitol feature taped-over logos. Portable toilets near the US Senate office buildings are not covered.

— Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 13, 2017

​Journalist Matt Peace of the Los Angeles Times tweeted a potential headline that could emerge in the next few days: "Trump Dumps Don’s Johns."

— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 13, 2017

​Don’s Johns installed portable toilets at the 2009 and 2013 inauguration, as well, but did not modify its brand.

— James Infanzon (@jamesinfanzon) January 13, 2017

​Dozens of the transportable restrooms have been compromised.

— White Male Reality (@witemalereality) January 13, 2017

​Some have speculated that Trump’s ego drove the move, while others think left-leaning DC locals are behind the scheme.