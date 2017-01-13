US Builds Database of Foreign-Funded NGOs, Other Groups in United States

© Flickr/ Ryan McFarland Trump to Donate Hotel Profits From Foreign Government Payments to US Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is entering the final phase of a multi-year plan to establish a uniform database to track and report on foreign assistance to gruops that are active on its territory, the US Department of State announced in a press release on Friday.

The Foreign Assistance Data Review (FADR) program was established in 2014 and is being implemented in four phases, the first step being a December 2015 study, with recommendations on how to track and report foreign assistance data.

"Phase Two concluded in September 2016, producing an FADR Data Element Index (Index), which identifies 57 data elements that must be standardized and incorporated into the enterprise-wide data management systems," the release stated.

The final two phases will establish reporting requirements and a budget needed resources to develop the database.

The release gives no explanation of the term "foreign assistance," but presumably it involves non-governmental organizations (NGOs), cultural organizations and advocacy groups that receive funding from foreign governments.

The effort comes amid increased criticism of the United States from many countries over operations of the US government-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED) — and related organizations — which have been accused of promoting a policy of "regime change" by organizing subversive networks and anti-government protests in nations that are at odds with Washington.