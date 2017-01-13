Majority Americans Disapprove of Trump Handling Transition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Americans remain divided over the way US President-elect Donald Trump is conducting the transition process, but this month slightly more disapproved compared to last month when the public was evenly divided on the issue, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"President-elect Donald Trump continues to garner historically low approval for his transition performance, with 51 percent of Americans disapproving of how he is handling the presidential transition and 44 percent approving," Gallup stated.

Gallup noted that last month, Americans were evenly split at 48-percent on Trump’s approval and disapproval.

Trump's 44 percent approval is the lowest ever for a presidential transition.

The poll had a margin of error of four percentage points.