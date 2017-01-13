Democrats Request Info on Possible FBI Investigation Involving Trump, Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) needs to tell Congress whether there is an ongoing investigation into connections between the Russian government and US President-elect Donald Trump, his companies or associates, Democratic members of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee said in a letter to FBI Director James Comey on Friday.

"We… request confirmation that the FBI is investigating any connection between the Russian government and Donald Trump, his business, or the Trump presidential campaign," the letter stated.

The letter also noted that the FBI should provide the Judiciary Committee with all documents relevant to the investigation as soon as possible.

A press release about the letter noted Comey should, "publicly acknowledge the existence of an investigation into President-elect Trump and his associates… in the same way it did after its investigation of Secretary [Hillary] Clinton's private email server."

The letter comes ahead of a classified briefing scheduled for Friday by the intelligence community about attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election.

