Clinton is 'Guilty as Hell': Trump Returns to His Campaign Rhetoric

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump has returned to some of his campaign rhetoric by issuing a Twitter message on Friday in which he called his former rival, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as being "guilty as hell."
What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 января 2017 г.
have been allowed to run — guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states — no enthusiasm!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 января 2017 г.
Trump’s comment comes after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said on Thursday his office was opening an investigation into the actions of the FBI prior to the 2016 US election.
Horowitz said the investigation would examine FBI Director James Comey’s decision to disclose the Bureau would not recommend criminal charges against Clinton in the criminal probe of whether she intended to break US laws by utilizing a private email server during her tenure as US secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.
Horowitz also said his office will investigate whether an FBI deputy director, whose wife received financial support in her state election from a Clinton ally, and the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general, who was close to Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, should have recused themselves from the investigation.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete In all known western political history the winner was always the one with the most credibility who was entrusted to adjudicate by the people and for the people.
ivanwa88
Hillary did not engender trust by the very nature of her recklessness to all things big and small.
People feared her insanity was visibly worsening and couldn't trust her that she wouldn't start a nuclear war and wipe out the US by her reckless actions.
To have put up such a candidate was purely playing the feminist card which did not wash with the majority of intelligent thinking females.
Never before have we seen in history such a corrupted person as candidate lacking so much credibility put up to serve on the basis of a media black out to all other candidates and over a billion dollars spent from donations from other nations wanting continued unbridled support from the US government.
Conversely never in history has there been such a powerful example of the little man rising to defeat the Ogre it was the peoples victory 120 million of Trumps own money and a superb foil to mainstream media brought the Don home.
Lets all hope he lives up to his promises for the people and by the people and restores Democracy back and removes fascism from all realms it so inhabits.
Good luck Trump Billions of people around the world are hoping and praying you stand by your word no more no less.