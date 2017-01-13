Register
    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photos

    Clinton is 'Guilty as Hell': Trump Returns to His Campaign Rhetoric

    © REUTERS/ David Becker/Nancy Wiechec/Files
    Donald Trump slammed his former rival Hillary Clinton as being "guilty as hell."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump has returned to some of his campaign rhetoric by issuing a Twitter message on Friday in which he called his former rival, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as being "guilty as hell."

    Trump’s comment comes after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said on Thursday his office was opening an investigation into the actions of the FBI prior to the 2016 US election.

    Horowitz said the investigation would examine FBI Director James Comey’s decision to disclose the Bureau would not recommend criminal charges against Clinton in the criminal probe of whether she intended to break US laws by utilizing a private email server during her tenure as US secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pa.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Allegations That Russia Has Compromising Intel on Trump 'Pulp Fiction' - Kremlin
    Comey reopened the investigation just days before the November 8 election based on discovering new evidence on a laptop belonging to Clinton top aide’s husband Anthony Weiner.

    Horowitz also said his office will investigate whether an FBI deputy director, whose wife received financial support in her state election from a Clinton ally, and the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general, who was close to Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, should have recused themselves from the investigation.

      ivanwa88
      In all known western political history the winner was always the one with the most credibility who was entrusted to adjudicate by the people and for the people.

      Hillary did not engender trust by the very nature of her recklessness to all things big and small.
      People feared her insanity was visibly worsening and couldn't trust her that she wouldn't start a nuclear war and wipe out the US by her reckless actions.
      To have put up such a candidate was purely playing the feminist card which did not wash with the majority of intelligent thinking females.

      Never before have we seen in history such a corrupted person as candidate lacking so much credibility put up to serve on the basis of a media black out to all other candidates and over a billion dollars spent from donations from other nations wanting continued unbridled support from the US government.

      Conversely never in history has there been such a powerful example of the little man rising to defeat the Ogre it was the peoples victory 120 million of Trumps own money and a superb foil to mainstream media brought the Don home.

      Lets all hope he lives up to his promises for the people and by the people and restores Democracy back and removes fascism from all realms it so inhabits.

      Good luck Trump Billions of people around the world are hoping and praying you stand by your word no more no less.
