Register
17:55 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama cries as he speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017

    'No, You Couldn't': Americans on Obama's Failure to Deliver on His Promises

    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    432520

    Barack Obama has delivered his farewell address to the nation, ending his final speech with the very same motto he used during his presidential campaign: "Yes We Can." However, media reaction to his speech was quite the opposite. Sputnik discussed Obama's legacy with Paris Dennard, political and social commentator and former White house staffer.

    In an emotional display of words that went on for almost an hour, the outgoing US president sounded more like he was speaking back in 2008 during his campaign.

    President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Obama's Farewell Tears Are an Insult, His Record is Soaked in Blood
    He ended his final speech with the very same motto he used during his presidential campaign – Yes We Can — and by thanking US citizens for their support.

    Obama is leaving office as a relatively popular president — with opinion polls giving him a favorability rating among voters of between 55 and 57 percent.

    Nevertheless, Americans remain deeply divided about his legacy.

    Fewer than half say they are better off than they were when the Democrat entered the White House in 2009, and two-thirds of Americans believe Obama was unable to keep his election promises.

    National Review magazine described the final address as "a great deal of vague and fruity talk about 'hope and change,' very little of genuine interest, and an undercurrent of bitterness communicating his unshakeable belief that the American people just simply are not up to the task of fully appreciating History’s unique gift to them in the person of Barack Obama."

    "[…] he is so terribly disappointed in us! Having just endured the electorate’s rejection of his party and his mode of politics with the election of Donald Trump, and grimly considering the likely dismantling of much of his executive-order legacy, President Obama gave a speech about how our democracy has failed and why. You’ll be something less than shocked to learn that his belief is that Americans are so beguiled and befouled by racism and prejudice that we failed to cultivate the sacred spark the Promethean president handed down to us," it further described the speech with bitter irony.

    "Oh, and we watch too much Fox News and read too many Facebook posts from that right-wing uncle of myth and lore, which deprives us of a 'common baseline of facts'," it added.

    Radio Sputnik discussed Obama's legacy with Paris Dennard, Political and Social Commentator and former White house staffer.

    "First and foremost he will go down in history as the first African-American person to be elected the president of the US. We can't take it away from him. That was a historic feat. That is something that is memorable and will always be a part of his legacy," he told Sputnik.

    Secondly, he said, it is going to be the so-called Obamacare, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), which he was able to introduce largely because of the support he had from the Congress led at that time by Speaker Pelosi.

    However the expert said that it is going to be a mixed legacy because of the unemployment rate, especially for African-Americans. The question then arises: with the first African-American president, did he do enough to address some of the issues that impacted the African-American community in the US, namely about jobs, education, school choice, infrastructure?

    There are many things, he said, that people would say he did not do or did not do enough for the black community.

    A balloon bearing the effigy of former US intelligence contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden is seen attached to the Statue of Liberty replica by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904) during an action organized by human rights organisation Amnesty International (AI) asking outgoing President Barack Obama to pardon him, on January 13, 2017 in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ Eric FEFERBERG
    Balloon With Snowden Photo Soars Above Statue of Liberty in a Message to Obama
    The outgoing president is also going to be judged upon what is happening around the world. He said he was going to close down Guantanamo, promised to end two wars, however now we have the rise of ISIS (Daesh).

    Under his watch we had the Benghazi incident, which lead to the death of the US ambassador to Libya, aggression in Egypt, Syria, the fractured relationship with Israel and Russia. And a lot of Americans felt left out during Obama's presidency, he stated.

    So, it is very likely that there will be way too many people who will people will see off the outgoing president with very mixed feelings, he therefore said.

    Related:

    Obama Provides US Intelligence With Greater Access to Intercepted Communications
    Obama Presidency Leaves 'Mixed Legacy in Foreign Policy'
    Tags:
    legacy, presidency, Obamacare, Barack Obama, Paris Dennard, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The courts may continuously remind us of his deeds in years to come he will be remembered but for all the wrong reasons he was pure unadulterated evil.
    • Reply
      orfano
      Yes you definitely COULDN'T!!!! Perhaps you needed 80 years in the White House to achieve a quarter of your promises. I cried when you were elected, thinking that you will bring peace in this world. You your shedding crocodiles tears after 8 years of total failure and deceit, You preacher was right at the when he declared that you are evil, as he knews you very well. How right he was.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      The guy was a failure. Plain and simple. NO amount of his smooth talking bs will ever change that.
    • Reply
      rodneswicksculptor
      Obama is by far not only THE WORST president we ever had , he is also the most disgusting,evil ,hypocrite, this country has seen in a president ever!!!!! GOOD RIDDANCE to the war mongering, lying, short-sited, morally corrupt, blood soaked, SELF-ABSORBED, FAKE president!!!!!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok