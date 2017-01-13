Register
18:48 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A balloon bearing the effigy of former US intelligence contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden is seen attached to the Statue of Liberty replica by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904) during an action organized by human rights organisation Amnesty International (AI) asking outgoing President Barack Obama to pardon him, on January 13, 2017 in Paris

    Balloon With Snowden Photo Soars Above Statue of Liberty in a Message to Obama

    © AFP 2016/ Eric FEFERBERG
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Ex-CIA Employee Discloses US Secret Surveillance Programs (254)
    130780

    The Amnesty International launched a hot air balloon with Edward Snowden's portrait above the Statue of Liberty in New York.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — A prominent human rights watchdog launched a hot air balloon with Edward Snowden's portrait above the Statue of Liberty in New York on Friday in a bid to urge outgoing US President Barack Obama to pardon the whistleblower.

    "What could be a better symbol for protection of the whistleblower, who enabled the whole world to learn about mass surveillance? Courageously giving reporters the documents proving the existence of software that violates people's right to privacy and freedom of expression, Edward Snowden acted as a real defender of personal freedoms," the Amnesty International said in a statement, adding that over a million people worldwide signed the petition urging Obama to issue the pardon.

    A chair is pictured on stage as former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
    © REUTERS/ Svein Ove Ekornesvaag/NTB Scanpix
    Snowden Asks Internet to Support Refugees in Hong Kong Who Helped Him
    In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

    In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Ex-CIA Employee Discloses US Secret Surveillance Programs (254)

    Related:

    ‘Mistakes Were Made’: House Intelligence Committee Walks Back Snowden Report
    Snowden Tweet About the Holidays is Mocked on Social Media
    Congressional Report Aiming to Smear Snowden, Surprisingly Exonerates Him
    Snowden Slams US Intelligence Report on His Alleged Links to Russian Intel
    Tags:
    Amnesty International, Edward Snowden, Barack Obama, New York City, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      chrrev
      Nobama isn't bright enuf to understand. The guy can only read from a teleprompter after all, and give medals to imbeciles like Biden, so freedom is just another word to him...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok