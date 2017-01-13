Trump Says 'His People' to Have Full Report on Hacking Within 90 Days

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos, compiled by a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

"It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued. Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans — FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!" Trump said in a tweet.

