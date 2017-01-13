Register
05:47 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Amazon logo

    Amazon Fined for Hazardous Material Handling Violation

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7020

    Amazon faces a fine for shipping a concentrated cleaning compound with a small amount of toxic diesel fuel in a package that began leaking while in transit.

    The internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Scottish Amazon Workers Sleeping in Tents, Facing 'Intolerable' Work Conditions
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US online retailer Amazon.com faces a fine for shipping a concentrated cleaning compound with a small amount of toxic diesel fuel in a package that began leaking while in transit, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a press release.

    "The FAA alleges that the shipment was not accompanied by a shipper’s declaration for dangerous goods; was not properly marked, labeled or packaged; and was not in the proper condition for transportation" the release stated on Thursday.

    The FAA complaint involves a May 7, 2016, shipment between the US States of Kentucky and Minnesota that contained "one 2.5 gallon plastic container of toxic Clear Diesel Fuel and Tank Cleaner, Concentrated Formula."

    Federal Express employees at a shipping hub noted that the package was leaking, the release noted.

    The FAA is proposing a $91,000 civil penalty for the latest violation of rules for shipping hazardous materials, adding to $1.4 million in fines involving 22 Amazon packages since 2013, the release explained.

    Related:

    Amazon Deforestation 'Consistent Chain of Events' Caused by Economic Crisis
    Amazon Employee Jumps Off 12-Story Company Headquarters After Emailing Staffers
    Walmart Might Buy Amazon Rival Jet.com for $3Bln
    Tags:
    fine, Amazon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok