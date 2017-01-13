Amazon Fined for Hazardous Material Handling Violation

© AP Photo/ Frank Augstein Scottish Amazon Workers Sleeping in Tents, Facing 'Intolerable' Work Conditions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US online retailer Amazon.com faces a fine for shipping a concentrated cleaning compound with a small amount of toxic diesel fuel in a package that began leaking while in transit, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a press release.

"The FAA alleges that the shipment was not accompanied by a shipper’s declaration for dangerous goods; was not properly marked, labeled or packaged; and was not in the proper condition for transportation" the release stated on Thursday.

The FAA complaint involves a May 7, 2016, shipment between the US States of Kentucky and Minnesota that contained "one 2.5 gallon plastic container of toxic Clear Diesel Fuel and Tank Cleaner, Concentrated Formula."

Federal Express employees at a shipping hub noted that the package was leaking, the release noted.

The FAA is proposing a $91,000 civil penalty for the latest violation of rules for shipping hazardous materials, adding to $1.4 million in fines involving 22 Amazon packages since 2013, the release explained.