Obama Awards Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom for Lifetime of Service

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Barack Obama awarded outgoing Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian order, at the White House.

"For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country, and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations," Obama said on Thursday. “For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our highest civilian order, Presidential Medal of Freedom”

Obama praised Biden as an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service" and called him "the best vice president" America has ever had.

Obama also highlighted Biden's efforts to make US colleges more affordable, revitalize American manufacturing, combat gun violence, and support cancer research.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is an award that recognizes individuals who have made commendable contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant endeavors.