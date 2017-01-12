Trump to Appoint Dina Powell as Senior Counsellor for Economic Initiatives

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Overpriced: Trump Wipes $24.6 Bln Off Drug and Biotech Stocks in 20 Minutes

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — President-Elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday he plans to appoint Dina Powell senior counselor for economic initiatives, the Trump transition team said in a press release.

"Dina Powell is a tremendous talent and has a stellar record of public service as well as a great career in the private sector," Trump was quoted as saying in the press release.

Powell is currently the global head of impact investing at the financial giant Goldman Sachs and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

It is expected that Powell will place new efforts around entrepreneurship, small business growth and the global economic empowerment of women, the press release noted.

"The Trump administration has a unique opportunity to unleash the untapped potential of small business owners and female entrepreneurs and by working together with the public and private sectors we can ensure they continue to be a critical part of growing the economy and creating jobs," Powell was quoted as saying in the press release.

Trump added he was proud to have Powell serve as a senior counsellor in his administration.