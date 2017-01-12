Trump to Learn to Appreciate US Intelligence Community - House Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will learn to appreciate the US Intelligence Community during his presidency as he becomes more aware of the value of its work, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press conference on Thursday.

"As [Trump] gets to know our intelligence community better I think he’ll learn to appreciate all the great work that they do," Ryan said. "He is understandably very frustrated at what’s happening because it isn’t fair and it’s all unsubstantiated."

On Wednesday, Trump reacted angrily about the latest leak of what turned out to be a fake report to the media concerning alleged Russian dossier with compromising materials on his personal life.

The president-elect rump stated that US intelligence is a disgrace and acted in a way that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.

Trump also criticized the corporate media outfits BuzzFeed and CNN for promoting the fake story about the Russian dossier.

Ryan dismissed the leaders of the US intelligence agencies and specified that Trump will appreciate the work of the actual men and women who produce intelligence.