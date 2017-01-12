Giuliani Vows to Connect Trump Administration, Private Sector on Cyber Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will focus on bringing together business leaders' ideas on cyber defense as head of President-elect Donald Trump's new cybersecurity team, Giuliani said in a press conference on Thursday.

"It will be my role to bring the leaders of private sector so they can meet with Trump directly, and share solutions that they have," Giuliani told reporters. "In the private sector, a lot of the problems occur and a lot of solutions occur."

He added that the United States remains vulnerable to cyberattacks and must modernize the country's defense systems.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced he had selected Giuliani to advise the incoming administration on cybersecurity issues.

Trump's transition team noted Giuliani had 16 years of experience with security solutions in the private sector.

