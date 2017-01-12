'Russia is the Principle Threat to the United States' - Pentagon Chief Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia is the number one threat to the security of the United States, retired Gen. James Mattis said during confirmation hearings in the US Senate on Thursday.
"Russia is the principle threat to the United States," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Threat as in we cant send in NATO to invade as they would be destroyed and how else can we get our hands on there resources? as Albright quoted not so long ago "its so unfair Russia controls 80% of the worlds resources". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McGovern would have been a far better choice did you interview him? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This isn't rocket science. The United States means to be the worlds monopower and Russia is the chief obstacle to it. Plain and simple.
ivanwa88
Russia has the second largest armed forces in the world but the most modernised and technologically advanced forces which means she is the NO 1 military power on earth.
That's the threat yet Russia does not have radar and missile sites surrounding the US but still Russia is the threat and yes most certainly if he means to US empire expansion ambitions whilst also destroying pro Russian nations.
Another dud appointment who would better serve as minister of police, Trump where did you find this guy he is a lemon.
ivanwa88
Randall Lee Hilburn