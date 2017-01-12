Essential to Provide Accurate Info on Russia to Help Develop US Policy - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director nominee Mike Pompeo said at his confirmation hearing on Thursday it is important to provide accurate information to the administration of President-elect Donald Trump about Russia in order to help with proper policy development.

"It's a policy decision with respect to how we will deal with Russia," Pompeo noted in his opening statement to the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

Pompeo added it will be essential that the CIA "provide policy makers with accurate, timely, robust and complete intelligence and clear-eyed analysis of Russian activities to the greatest extent feasible."

