CIA Director Nominee Pompeo Says Defeating Daesh One of Top Priorities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defeating the Daesh terrorist group is one of the top priorities for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), President-elect Donald Trump's CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo said during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

"As the president-elect has made clear, one of my top priorities if confirmed is to assist in the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Pompeo told US Senate Intelligence Commitee.

