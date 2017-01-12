Register
17:40 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Shop Buzzfeed

    BuzzFeed's Response to Trump's 'Pile of Garbage' Remarks? Bumper Stickers

    © Photo: shop.buzzfeed.com
    US
    Get short URL
    134817

    On Wednesday, President-elect Trump epically trolled BuzzFeed, calling it a "failing pile of garbage" over a fake report on his alleged sexual misadventures in Russia. Flustered by Trump's remarks, which blew up on social media, BuzzFeed made a sad attempt to turn things around, selling merchandise emblazoned with the epic phrase on their site.

    On Tuesday, CNN reported on the existence of a two-page report claiming that Russia had compromising materials on the President-elect, supposedly given to Trump and to President Obama by US intelligence. Soon after, BuzzFeed published a 35 page document, which accused Trump of having a penchant for "sexual perversion." His lewd acts, the anonymous report claimed, included defiling a bed in a hotel suite in Moscow where President Obama had once stayed "by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' (urination) show in front of him."

    Soon after publication, BuzzFeed's 'revelations' enjoyed a brief moment of acclaim, before quickly being discredited. WikiLeaks called the report 'bogus', adding that it had absolutely 'no creditability', with other media outlets soon joining in to mock CNN and BuzzFeed. Even the New York Times castigated the journalists, suggesting that by publishing the report, they had stooped to the level of 'fake news'.

    Trump's initial reaction was fury. Calling the story "a total political witch hunt" in all-caps on Twitter and suggesting that it was an effort to "belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS," Trump then turned his anger toward the intelligence community, saying that they "should never have allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public, and asking "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

    At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump absolutely crushed BuzzFeed, calling them "a failing pile of garbage." As for CNN, the President-elect bluntly told its reporter to "be quiet," and said that he wasn't going to allow a question from a "fake news" organization. "You are fake news," Trump quipped.

    Later, having fun with his audience before moving on to another subject, Trump also said that he was "very much a germaphobe," making the 'golden showers' allegations even more ridiculous.

    Obviously embarrassed by the putdown and trying to make the best of a bad situation, BuzzFeed responded by releasing an 'ironic' collection of merchandise on their online shop, featuring, t-shirts, bumper stickers and, appropriately, a garbage can.

    Shop Buzzfeed screen
    © Photo: shop.buzzfeed.com
    Shop Buzzfeed screen

    The sale lasted only until midnight on Wednesday for some reason, with the product description gushing to explain that "all proceeds…will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists," a New York-based non-profit. Judging by some Twitter users' suggestions amid the fallout from the fake news report, BuzzFeed may need some legal assistance of their own if Trump goes ahead and sues the news organization for slander.

    On Wednesday, BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti defended the news site's decision to publish the documents, insisting that this was a "newsworthy document." As for the President-elect's criticisms, Peretti stated that "we are not going to respond to these divisive comments."

    On Thursday morning, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper confirmed that the documents cited by CNN and published by BuzzFeed have nothing to do with the US intelligence community. The Kremlin, meanwhile, called the latest allegations against Russia "another attempt to harm bilateral relations," adding that the report was obviously a laughable "hoax."

    Related:

    US Intelligence Has Nothing to Do With Memos Compromising Trump, Clapper Says
    Penthouse Offers $1 Million for Trump Golden Shower Video
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'
    Trump Respects Putin's Gesture for Affirming CNN-BuzzFeed Report is Hoax
    ‘Tremendous Blot on Their Record’ - Trump Slams Intel Community Over Fake Report
    This is Why Smear Campaign Against Trump Will Not Wind Down After Inauguration
    Tags:
    unsubstantiated, fake news, trolling, allegations, response, BuzzFeed, CNN, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      What a group of ARROGANT CHARLATANS. They trying to make CASH out of this incident and get audience.
      I wouldn't listen to them NOR CNN .. And BBC is in the same BOAT.
      For the next 8 years, TRUMP should DITCH Buzz FEED and CNN. Plus BBC.. ALL MSM.
      They can ask CLINTON about the POLLS> and many other lies.
      Wait!! SOROS will support them.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok