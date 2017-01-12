Trump: US Intel Chief Clapper Refutes 'Made-Up, Phony' Memos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported about memos, compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up, phony facts.Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2017 г.

On Wednesday, Clapper issued a statement saying that the US Intelligence Community did not leak the document and could not confirm or deny the reliability of the information it contained.