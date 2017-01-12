Russian Tech Expert Mentioned in Trump Report Denies Allegations of Intel Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, CNN and the BuzzFeed News website reported unsubstantiated memos, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. The memo suggested that Gubarev's tech firm XBT Holding took part in the hacking of the Democratic party during the presidential campaign.

"I don’t know why I was there. I still don’t understand the true reason for this report," Gubarev told McclatchyDC online outlet Wednesday, adding that perhaps a competitor sought to discredit him.

He suggested that he ended up in the report because of giving Bloomberg comments regarding Trump's ties with Russian Alfa Bank, the only time the tech expert commented on a political issue.

On Wednesday, Trump openly accused both media outlets of deliberately reporting unsupported "fake news" on both his Twitter account and during his press conference.

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!