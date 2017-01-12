US Senate Votes 51-48 on Budget Resolution to Repeal Obamacare

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A simple majority in the 100-member upper legislative chamber was needed for the budget resolution to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, to pass.

The House of Representatives voted 240-181 last week in favor of a legislation that would repeal Obamacare. The House is reportedly expected to vote this week on the budget resolution that passed the Senate.

Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the ACA a priority since it was first passed in 2011. President-elect Donald Trump has cited the legislation as one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office later this month.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that his administration planned to submit a plan to Congress that would involve the repeal and replacement of Obamacare simultaneously.

The ACA relies on government-run exchanges where insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

