Massachusetts Court Demands That Exxon Mobil Hand Over Climate Change Documents

MEXICO (Sputnik)On April 19, 2016, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey opened an investigation into Exxon Mobil Corporation’s potential violations of the state consumer protection statute, seeking information on whether the company may have provided consumers and investors with misleading information regarding the impact of fossil fuels on climate change, as well as climate change-driven risks to its business. A total of 17 states and territories are cooperating in the investigation.

"This [decision] affirms our authority to investigate fraud. Exxon Mobil must come clean about what it knew about climate change," Healey said on Twitter shortly after the court ruling.

The company’s spokesman said Exxon Mobil is reviewing the decision in order to determine their next steps, the Boston Globe newspaper wrote.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is a US-based multinational oil and gas corporation, forged in 1999 as a result of the merger of Exxon and Mobil, former Standard Oil Companies of New Jersey and New York, respectively. As of May 2016, it ranked number nine in The World’s Biggest Public Companies rating by Forbes.

