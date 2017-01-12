Massachusetts Court Demands That Exxon Mobil Hand Over Climate Change Documents

"This [decision] affirms our authority to investigate fraud. Exxon Mobil must come clean about what it knew about climate change," Healey said on Twitter shortly after the court ruling.
The company’s spokesman said Exxon Mobil is reviewing the decision in order to determine their next steps, the Boston Globe newspaper wrote.
Exxon Mobil Corporation is a US-based multinational oil and gas corporation, forged in 1999 as a result of the merger of Exxon and Mobil, former Standard Oil Companies of New Jersey and New York, respectively. As of May 2016, it ranked number nine in The World’s Biggest Public Companies rating by Forbes.
