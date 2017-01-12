Register
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Mexico’s Senate Threatens to Tax Imports From US After Remarks on Border Wall

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Mexico’s Senate is suggesting to impose taxes on products imported from the United States.

    Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto
    © AP Photo/ Andres Kudacki
    Mexico Not to Pay for Border Wall, Pena Nieto Says After Trump’s Remarks
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexico’s Senate is suggesting to impose taxes on products imported from the United States, Vice President of the Senate Luis Sanchez Jimenez said after the remarks of US president-elect Donald Trump regarding the planned border wall.

    "If Donald Trump imposes a 35 percent tax on Mexico’s exports to the United States, as he has said, we have to impose a similar tax on the products we are importing from the United States," Sanchez Jimenez stressed on Wednesday, as quoted by Excelsior.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that he would start negotiating the financing of the border wall with Mexico immediately after his inauguration on January 20.

    Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that Mexico was ready to negotiate trade and migration issues with Washington and was open to more security at the border, but would not pay for a wall.

      I say up the ante and allow the US Federal government to backcharge percentage rate taxes to the Mexican government on all cartel dope which was confiscated by US officials and at their street value price...all the way back to 1975.

      Mexico does not have to pay us cash. They can pay us in crude oil :>)
      marcanhalt
      It's a bluff. What does Mexico "import" from the US? Ask the Federal Reserve. If the US Treasury is smart, they will be a "bounty" on every illegal Mexican that is sent back and deduct that from the $49.2 that we owe Mexico. And if the Cate (Steinle) law is anything, redress can come out of that same purse for any US citizen murdered by a dope head from Mexico in this country illegally. You want to play games, Mexico? The man who holds the gold is he man who wins. Mexico needs the USA. The USA does not need Mexico.
