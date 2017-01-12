Mexico’s Senate Threatens to Tax Imports From US After Remarks on Border Wall

© AP Photo/ Andres Kudacki Mexico Not to Pay for Border Wall, Pena Nieto Says After Trump’s Remarks

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexico’s Senate is suggesting to impose taxes on products imported from the United States, Vice President of the Senate Luis Sanchez Jimenez said after the remarks of US president-elect Donald Trump regarding the planned border wall.

"If Donald Trump imposes a 35 percent tax on Mexico’s exports to the United States, as he has said, we have to impose a similar tax on the products we are importing from the United States," Sanchez Jimenez stressed on Wednesday, as quoted by Excelsior.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that he would start negotiating the financing of the border wall with Mexico immediately after his inauguration on January 20.

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that Mexico was ready to negotiate trade and migration issues with Washington and was open to more security at the border, but would not pay for a wall.