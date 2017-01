© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate

The year 2016 is the deadliest for Chicago in decades, and, even now, in 2017, the death toll keeps rising. According to the latest figures reported by AMI News Wire, 812 people were murdered in 2016, 50 more victims than were previously recorded.

The figure of 762 killed was reported to be a 63-percent increase from the 2015 homicide count of 468 people, and almost double that of 2014.

11 people were shot dead Chicago during Christmas weekend alone.

Citizens of Chicago mourned homicide victims in a silent march on January 1. People carried over 750 wooden crosses, each representing a person who had been killed.