Tillerson Says US, Russia Have ‘Scope for Discussion’ Over Fighting Daesh

"There are common threats that Russia faces because of terrorist organizations," Tillerson stated on Wednesday when asked about Moscow's primary goals in Syria. "I think there is a scope for discussion… We would have to see what Russia’s posture is."
Tillerson explained that the United States should make sure first that Moscow is seeking partnership where the two countries can try to restore "some type of a positive working relationship."
He also noted that the ongoing conflict in Syria has provided an opportunity for Russia to secure its presence in the Middle East.
The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If new talks come it won't be a scam like the last talks. Dealing with the US may have its risk, but this new administration has got to be an improvement over the last one. Only time will tell but there is hope things will get better and perhaps not take a turn for the worse. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete As Putin said on many occasions of late to quote we will talk with US on a even playing field not as slaves but as joint masters of there own destiny. (as equals) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete He can't sound too Putin friendly with congress, otherwise they will not approve him. Just how good things go, time will tell, but he is likely to be an improvement.
Darrell R
ivanwa88
On Tillersons comments last night at hearing he's doing the boring bad cop good cop routine and starting at full throttle reverse to leverage gains over Putin to show who is the boss and who is the slave???
Really is this guy completely nuts! he knows Putin and wants to start with total disrespect for Putin obviously instructed to peg back Putins world wide popularity.
Seems we will start with a stand off and more wars mind bending lack of flexibility in thinking after terrific rhetoric in election campaign and now this BS.
Trump needs to effect a immediate reshuffle of his cabinet Tillerson is not the man for that job at all full stop, act now Trump change his post.
Darrell R