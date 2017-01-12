Register
04:02 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris

    Tillerson Says US, Russia Have ‘Scope for Discussion’ Over Fighting Daesh

    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US
    Get short URL
    39211

    Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said that the United States and Russia could reestablish talks on Syria given the two countries share a common interest to combat Daesh.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Alleged Russia-US 'Close Calls' in Syria 'Nonexistent Problem' - Russian MoD
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Russia could reestablish talks on Syria given the two countries share a common interest to combat the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

    "There are common threats that Russia faces because of terrorist organizations," Tillerson stated on Wednesday when asked about Moscow's primary goals in Syria. "I think there is a scope for discussion… We would have to see what Russia’s posture is."

    Tillerson explained that the United States should make sure first that Moscow is seeking partnership where the two countries can try to restore "some type of a positive working relationship."

    He also noted that the ongoing conflict in Syria has provided an opportunity for Russia to secure its presence in the Middle East.

    The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

    Related:

    US-Russian Plan to Exchange Intelligence on Syria Still ‘Not Mature’ - Dunford
    Kerry Admits US Bombing of Syrian Army Ruined Russia-US Deal on Syrian Truce
    This is Why US-Led Coalition Pilots Blame Russia for Close Calls Over Syria
    Improved US-Russian Relations Under Trump to Help Resolve Syrian Crisis - Assad
    Tags:
    Daesh, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Darrell R
      If new talks come it won't be a scam like the last talks. Dealing with the US may have its risk, but this new administration has got to be an improvement over the last one. Only time will tell but there is hope things will get better and perhaps not take a turn for the worse.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      As Putin said on many occasions of late to quote we will talk with US on a even playing field not as slaves but as joint masters of there own destiny. (as equals)
      On Tillersons comments last night at hearing he's doing the boring bad cop good cop routine and starting at full throttle reverse to leverage gains over Putin to show who is the boss and who is the slave???

      Really is this guy completely nuts! he knows Putin and wants to start with total disrespect for Putin obviously instructed to peg back Putins world wide popularity.

      Seems we will start with a stand off and more wars mind bending lack of flexibility in thinking after terrific rhetoric in election campaign and now this BS.

      Trump needs to effect a immediate reshuffle of his cabinet Tillerson is not the man for that job at all full stop, act now Trump change his post.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      He can't sound too Putin friendly with congress, otherwise they will not approve him. Just how good things go, time will tell, but he is likely to be an improvement.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok