Tillerson Says He Never Supported US Energy Independence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee that he has never backed the energy independence of the United States and has not considered it the country's primary goal in the sector.
"I have never supported energy independence. I have supported energy security," Tillerson stated on Wednesday. “I guess to go to your concerns, our largest supplier of imported oil is Canada."
