Tillerson: US Should Respond if Additional Info of Russian Interference Emerges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should respond in some way to Russia’s alleged interference in the US election if additional information emerges pointing to such activities, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

"All I’ve read is the unclassified positions [and] if there’s additional information that indicates the level of interference it deserves a response," Tillerson stated on Wednesday when asked if he would support a response to the interference.