Ex-White House Advisor: Trump’s Business Conflicts Plan to Lead to Corruption

"Tragically, the Trump plan to deal with his business conflicts announced today falls short in every respect… Mr. Trump’s ill-advised course will precipitate scandal and corruption," Eisen was quoted by Politico as saying.
Earlier in the day, Trump’s attorney Sheri Dillon said the president-elect plans to relinquish control of the Trump organization to his sons by inauguration day on January 20.
All of Trump's business assets will be put in a trust, according to the presented plan.
