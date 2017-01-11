Ex-White House Advisor: Trump’s Business Conflicts Plan to Lead to Corruption

© AP Photo/ Matt Rourke Ex-US Congressman Fattah Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Corruption

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The plan to eliminate conflict of interest laid out by the team of President-elect Donald Trump will only provoke corruption, former White House ethics lawyer for outgoing President Barack Obama, Norm Eisen, said on Wednesday.

"Tragically, the Trump plan to deal with his business conflicts announced today falls short in every respect… Mr. Trump’s ill-advised course will precipitate scandal and corruption," Eisen was quoted by Politico as saying.

Earlier in the day, Trump’s attorney Sheri Dillon said the president-elect plans to relinquish control of the Trump organization to his sons by inauguration day on January 20.

All of Trump's business assets will be put in a trust, according to the presented plan.