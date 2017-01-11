Tillerson Would Use Media, Internet to Share US Perspective With Russians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of State under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration would use traditional media outlets and the internet to give the US perspective on news to Russian citizens, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"Utilizing the opportunity to communicate to the people of Russia through mechanisms that were successful in the past — Radio Free Europe — and utilizing those type of sources as well as providing information on the internet… so they have availability to alternative reporting of events that are presented through the largely controlled media outlets inside of Moscow, that is an important way to at least begin to inform the Russian people to what the realities are," Tillerson stated.

