NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The incoming US administration will issue a report on cybersecurity and new defense mechanisms against hacking within the next 90 days, US president-elect Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"In 90 days, we will be coming back with a report on how to defend against this fairly new phenomena of hacking," Trump stated.

