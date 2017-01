NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Donald Trump said during a press conference on Wednesday that he is capable of concurrently running the Trump organization while serving as president of the United States.

"I could actually run my business and run government at the same time," Trump stated. "I don’t like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to."

