Trump to Submit Plan to Repeal, Replace Obamacare 'Essentially Simultaneously'

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump told reporters at his press conference on Wednesday in New York City that his administration will submit a plan to Congress that will involve the repeal and replacement of Obamacare at the same time.

"We're going to be submitting, as soon as our secretary is approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan [for health care]," Trump stated. "It’ll be repeal and replace; it will be essentially simultaneously."

