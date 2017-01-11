Trump to Donate Hotel Profits From Foreign Government Payments to US Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will donate all profits from his hotels that were paid by foreign governments to the US Treasury, Trump's attorney Sheri Dillon told reporters at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday.

"He [Trump] is going to voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotels to the United States Treasury," Dillon stated. "This way it is the American people who will profit."

