20:48 GMT +311 January 2017
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence is seen in the background as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017

    Trump Respects Putin's Gesture for Affirming CNN-BuzzFeed Report is Hoax

    US
    Donald Trump welcomed the Kremlin's confirmation that the report about Moscow's alleged compromising materials about the US president-elect is a hoax.

    NEW YOR (Sputnik) — Moscow’s confirmation that the controversial report published by BuzzFeed and CNN about Russia having a dossier of allegedly compromising information on the incoming US president is fake news is a commendable gesture, Donald Trump said in a press conference in New York City on Wednesday.

    "I respect the fact that Putin said that the report was fake news," Trump told reporters.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    'Tremendous Blot on Their Record' - Trump Slams Intel Community for Endorsing Fake Report
    On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos, compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

    The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during a visit to Russia.

    The Kremlin stated that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising materials.

    Trump: Russia May Have Hacked Election, Other Countries Also Hack US
    Trump: 'Russia Has Never Tried to Use Leverage Over Me'
    Trump: I Hope to Get Along With Putin
    Trump: US, Russia Could Fight Daesh Together
    hoax, Buzzfeed, CNN, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
      jas
      Obama leaves a wake of destruction. He's destroying the US intel community credibility, etc. Looking out the consistent outcomes, Obama knows what eh is doing. He may seem incompetent and buffoonish, but he systematically and methodically wrecks the US anyway he can.
      jas
      Yes. Putin has really been decent about it. If he were anti-US, he could easily just sit back and watch the US implode.
