Trump Respects Putin's Gesture for Affirming CNN-BuzzFeed Report is Hoax

NEW YOR (Sputnik) — Moscow’s confirmation that the controversial report published by BuzzFeed and CNN about Russia having a dossier of allegedly compromising information on the incoming US president is fake news is a commendable gesture, Donald Trump said in a press conference in New York City on Wednesday.

"I respect the fact that Putin said that the report was fake news," Trump told reporters.

On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos, compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during a visit to Russia.

The Kremlin stated that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising materials.