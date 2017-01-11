US Media Reports on Russia Having Dossier on Trump Outrageous, Fake

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The decision by the website Buzzfeed and CNN to post a report about Russia having a dossier of allegedly compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump is irresponsible and outrageous, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Wednesday.

"It’s outrageous and highly irresponsible for a left-wing blog [Buzzfeed] that was openly hostile to the President-elect’s campaign to drop highly salacious and flat out false information on the internet just days before he takes the oath of office," Spicer stated.