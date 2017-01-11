Tillerson: US-Imposed Sanctions Harm American Businesses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanctions introduced by the United States end up harming US businesses, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"I think it is important to acknowledge that when sanctions are imposed they by their design are going to harm American business," Tillerson stated.

The nominee added, however, that sanctions are "a powerful tool," if they are designed well, also noting he has never personally lobbied against sanctions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!