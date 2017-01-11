Tillerson: US Should Use Sanctions, Aid as Foreign Policy ‘Instruments'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should use economic sanctions and aid as means to advance its foreign policy, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.
"Our leadership demands action specifically focused on improving the conditions of people the world over, utilizing both aid and economic sanctions as instruments of foreign policy," Tillerson stated.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No country in the world must use foreing aid. To accept foreing aids is to subordinate the governments to the will of this foreign countries (e.g. USA, UK, France, etc.). Many charity bodies, where people voluntarely contribute, do not know where their money go. Many of these organization to help other countries ask to implement actions to allow to exploit resources (gold, esmeralds, uranium, etc) without concern of the poverty, education, and health. The UN aids group is not an independent body to thrust. Many of these organizations ask to suppress any implication of the government in order to improve the live conditions of its populations. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete murian foreign policy - 2016, dropped 26,000 bombs and who declared war with ... No country !
landauroj
ViTran
maybe other countrys do same to Murica??