Tillerson: US Should Use Sanctions, Aid as Foreign Policy ‘Instruments'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should use economic sanctions and aid as means to advance its foreign policy, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"Our leadership demands action specifically focused on improving the conditions of people the world over, utilizing both aid and economic sanctions as instruments of foreign policy," Tillerson stated.

