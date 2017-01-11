US Whistleblower Chelsea Manning on Obama's Short List for Commutation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A decision on whether to commute Manning's sentence could come as early as Wednesday, a Justice Department source told NBC News earlier in the day.

Manning was arrested in May 2010 in Iraq, while serving in the US army. Then-Bradley Manning admitted disclosing classified information to WikiLeaks, concerning deaths among civilians caused by US airstrikes, Guantanamo prisoners and about 250,000 US diplomatic letters.

In August 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

