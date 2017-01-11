Incoming Trump Chief of Staff Calls Compromising Data Reports 'Total Garbage'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Reince Priebus, the incoming chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, said in an interview on Wednesday that reports Russia has compromising information on Trump are untrue.

"It is complete garbage," Priebus said in an interview with Fox News. "This report apparently was written by some retired UK agent who set up shop and is getting paid independently by… someone in a campaign opposed to Trump to perform some sort of opposition research."

On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos , compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during a visit to Russia.

The Kremlin said earlier that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising material on political figures.