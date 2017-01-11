Trump: 'Russia Has Never Tried to Use Leverage Over Me'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the CNN and the BuzzFeed news website reported on memos , compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during a visit to Russia.

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.

Donald Trump denied that Russia has ever attempted to use leverage over him and reiterated that he has no business links with Russia.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.

Trump further pointed out that the "leak" should not have emerged in the mainstream media at all.