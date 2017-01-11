Trump: 'Russia Has Never Tried to Use Leverage Over Me'

The documents, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during a visit to Russia.
Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.
Donald Trump denied that Russia has ever attempted to use leverage over him and reiterated that he has no business links with Russia.
Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.
I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2017 г.
Trump further pointed out that the "leak" should not have emerged in the mainstream media at all.
Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017
I think both Russia and Donald Trump are getting to the end of their patience, with those who wish to cause trouble against a thaw in US/Russia relations. No doubt, both of them have the means and intelligence to go for payback, and no doubt lawyers might be getting ready to get their teeth into those that spread the lies.

But the "golden showers" coming from media ARE intended to gain leverage over Trump.

Trump instead of having to deny and be put on the back foot warn UK if it does not clean up its act you will place trade restrictions for 12 months that should clean them up a bit!

Mr. Trump we already know that.
Why complain? this is perfect.
