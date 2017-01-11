Gathering of Compromising Data on Trump Financed by Democrats, Republicans

© AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY Republican Party Co-Head Says Democrats Should End Bids to Undercut Trump’s Win

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The gathering of alleged Russia-obtained intelligence regarding compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump was financed by the supporters of his Republican and Democratic opponents, local media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, media reported that US intelligence officials had told Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama about suspicions that Russian intelligence agents allegedly possess incriminating information about the incoming president.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the initial information gathering on Trump was funded by groups and donors supporting his Republican opponents during the Republican Party presidential primaries. Once Trump became the single Republican candidate, further investigations against him were funded by supporters of Democratic Party candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump himself commented on the publication earlier in the day by calling the news fake and "a total political witch hunt."

The latest iteration of the Russia-related media storm around Trump comes amid the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hacking scandal in the United States. US intelligence has accused Russia of hacking DNC servers and leaking information compromising former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to WikiLeaks prior to US presidental elections in an effort to boost her opponent Donald Trump's chances of victory.

In Friday's report, US Intelligence released a public version of a comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election. The report accused Russia of trying to influence the election. After being briefed on the report, Trump said the DNC hack did not have an impact on the election outcome.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.