11:21 GMT +311 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump

    Over 60% of US Voters Want Trump to Delete Personal Twitter Account - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    216222

    The majority of US citizens believe that US President-elect Donald Trump should delete his personal account on social network Twitter, according to a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    US Intel Chiefs Brief Trump on Claims Russians Hacked His Personal Information
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The survey's authors cited Trump's "controversial statements" made on Twitter during the presidential race when asking the respondents whether they thought President Trump should keep his account on the social network.

    A total of 64 percent of respondents said that Trump should delete the social network account, while only 32 percent of those polled said he should maintain it. The strongest negative response came from respondents aged 18 to 34, of whom over 70 percent were against the account, the poll released on Tuesday revealed.

    The survey, in which 899 voters participated, was conducted by telephone on January 5-9 throughout the country. The margin of error is about 3.3 percent.

    Trump used the social media platform during his campaign to criticize rivals and media coverage and has continued to use it to comment on foreign and economic policy, including issues such as US relations with China and Russia.

    Trump's inauguration will be held January 20 in Washington, DC, in front of the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress. Once in office, Trump's team will take over the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts from the Obama administration.

      Of course the "whiners" want him to delete the account, it is so difficult to spread false news about him when he go direct out to people in this way.
