Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility Marks 15th Anniversary

OSCE PA Calls on US to Shut Down Guantanamo - Human Rights Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The detention center for terror suspects at the military base at Guantanamo Bay was opened under former President George Bush in 2002, in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The facility has faced a barrage of criticism from human rights groups, watchdogs and activists over human rights violations, abuse and torture as detainees were held indefinitely without charge.

At its peak, the facility housed over 700 prisoners.

US President Barack Obama made closing the detention facility a priority for his administration, arguing that its use has been a potent recruiting tool by terror groups and the prison has damaged US reputation abroad. Most of the hundreds of detainees were released under Obama, yet 55 remain. Of those still left behind bars, 19 have been cleared for release by governmental reviews.

US President-elect Donald Trump has, however, stated that the remaining prisoners are "dangerous people" and should not be released from the so-called Gitmo, while advocating that the prison should remain open.

