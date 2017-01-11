Register
07:10 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Barack Obama sits after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.

    Obama Claims Rivals Like Russia, China Cannot Match US Global Influence

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    US
    Get short URL
    12501

    Barack Obama said that the United States will be unmatched by the likes of Russia and China so long as it continues to abide by the principles of the US Constitution.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will be unmatched by the likes of Russia and China so long as it continues to abide by the principles of the US Constitution, President Barack Obama said during his farewell address in Chicago.

    “Rivals like Russia or China cannot match our influence around the world — unless we give up what we stand for, and turn ourselves into just another big country that bullies smaller neighbors,” Obama stated on Tuesday.

    If respect for the rule of law begins to diminish around the world, the likelihood of war within and between countries increases, eventually threatening the freedoms of the United States, Obama explained.

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test. (File)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    US THAAD in Japan Aimed at Containing Russia, China's Nuclear Capabilities
    Obama also stated the fight against extremism, intolerance and sectarianism are pieces of the bigger fight against authoritarianism and nationalist aggression.

    US-Russian relations soured after Washington accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine’s affairs in 2014. The government in Kiev launched an operation in eastern Ukraine to defeat pro-independence militias in April 2014, a month after almost 97 percent of Crimea’s population voted in a referendum to reunite with Russia, prompting sanctions from the United States and its allies, who called it an annexation.

    Related:

    Russia, China May Develop Joint Response to US Missile Defense in Asia
    Russia, US, China, South Korea to Discuss Action on North Korea in December
    Air Force Study Warns US Falling Behind China, Russia in Hypersonic Missiles
    Russia to Launch Fewer Spacecraft in 2016 Than US, China for First Time
    Tags:
    Barack Obama, Russia, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Nothing he is saying makes much sense to me. I think he's a very dangerous racist.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok