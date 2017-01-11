Register
07:10 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute RegulationsUS President Barack Obama waves to the crowd after delivering a speech at the Niarchos foundation in Athens on November 16, 2016 at the end of his official visit in Greece

    Obama: Stark Inequality in Economy Corrosive to US Democracy

    © Sputnik/ © AFP 2016/ ARIS MESSINIS
    1 / 2
    US
    Get short URL
    11411

    US President Barack Obama said in his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois that inequality between economic classes in the United States can tear down democracy.

    This March 1, 2014 file photo shows part of the website for HealthCare.gov, seen in Washington. President Barack Obama’s health care law has become a tale of two Americas. States that fully embraced the law’s coverage expansion are experiencing a significant drop in the share of their residents who remain uninsured, according to an extensive new poll released Tuesday. States whose leaders still object to “Obamacare” are seeing much less change.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Elswick
    Obama Vows to Publicly Support Healthcare System if Better Than Obamacare
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “[S]tark inequality is also corrosive to our democratic principles," Obama stated on Tuesday. “If we don’t create opportunity for all people, the disaffection and division that has stalled our progress will only sharpen in years to come.”

    Obama warned that if left unaddressed, the growing gap between rich and poor posed a potentially deadly threat to the future of democracy in the United States.

    “If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hard-working white middle class and undeserving minorities, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves,” Obama claimed.

    Without improved economic opportunity the growing bitterness and divisions that had plagued the United States in recent years would only get worse, Obama noted.

    “If we don’t create opportunity for all people, the disaffection and division that has stalled our progress will only sharpen in years to come,” he said.

    Obama also said that the United States needs to get rid of the influence of money in its political system.

    "We should reduce the corrosive influence of money in our politics, and insist on the principles of transparency and ethics in public service," Obama stated on Tuesday.

    Obama also called on the American people to react when politicians are practising "rigid extremes" or elected officials are dysfunctional.

    "When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes," Obama said.

    Obama also said voting should be made easier, especially when the US voting rates are some of the lowest in advanced democracies.

    Trump and Obama
    © Flickr/ Tomas
    Obama Says His Administration to Ensure Smoothest Possible Transition of Power
    Barack Obama also noted that protecting the laws against discrimination in major public sectors remains on the forefront of national agenda.

    "US must uphold laws against discrimination – in hiring, housing, education and criminal justice system," Obama stated on Tuesday.

    Obama pointed out that reinforcing the legislation must be coupled with a public change in attitude and move towards inclusion to effectively combat racial discrimination in the increasingly diverse nation.

    The farewell address in Chicago marks outgoing Obama's final public speech before president-elect Trump formally takes office on January 20.

    Obama served his two-term presidency from 2008 to January 2016. He was the 44th elected president of the United States and the first African American to be elected to office.

    Related:

    Obama to Present Brave Face in Wake of Democrats’ Defeat in His Final Address
    DJ-In-Chief: Obama Receives Job Offer for When He Leaves the White House
    Obama Administration Wants to 'Complicate Ties With Russia Even More'
    Tags:
    economy, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Public change in attitude. He means by force. How insulting to speak of people in that why.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok