US Intel Chiefs Brief Trump on Claims Russians Hacked His Personal Information

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The allegations were presented to Trump in a two-page document that came as an addition to a full report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN said on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.

According to CNN, the synopsis was partially based on memos assembled by an ex-British intelligence operative. The media, however, noted, that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is still examining the accuracy of these allegations.

Last week, US Intelligence Community released a public version of a comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election. The report accused Russia of trying to influence the election. After being briefed on the report, Trump said the DNC hack did not have an impact on the election outcome.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.