US Intel Chiefs Brief Trump on Claims Russians Hacked His Personal Information

According to CNN, the synopsis was partially based on memos assembled by an ex-British intelligence operative. The media, however, noted, that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is still examining the accuracy of these allegations.
Last week, US Intelligence Community released a public version of a comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election. The report accused Russia of trying to influence the election. After being briefed on the report, Trump said the DNC hack did not have an impact on the election outcome.
Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let's hear what FBI will say..
cast235
I hope some STOOGE didn't really did that. TRUMP maybe a business man that LOVES good relations and make cash.
But he will get very ugly serious about that. He no fool.
Mc Cain, BIDEN, Sour Lame DUCK, Graham, Schummer have NO idea what they dealing with.
Trump could turn in a time bomb. Believe it or not.
I understand him, but he will play cool. May even go cold and overlook it IF there is something better. And depending what you access.
So be ready. IF you think the NEO cons are BAD, THEY will run and hide when TRUMP gets serious and focus on some hateful act.
Wait until he deal with China, and others. WATCH what I say today.
I am buying snacks to WATCH.