02:15 GMT +311 January 2017
    Katy Perry arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York

    Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry to March Against Trump in Washington DC

    © AP Photo/ Charles Sykes/Invision
    Some of the most famous female supporters of Hillary Clinton will be joining the Women’s March against Donald Trump the day after his inauguration, including Cher, Katy Perry, and Scarlett Johansson.

    Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Frances McDormand, America Ferrera, Debra Messing, Uzo Aduba, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero, Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu and Zendaya are also planning to attend. Organizers are claiming that there will be over 100,000 women participating in the Washington DC march. In their First Amendment permit application with the National Parks Service, they estimated 200,000. Nearly 250,000 people have expressed interest in attending on their Facebook event page.

    "Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard," Ferrara said in a statement. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."

    Johansson stated that she plans to “make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in."

    Chelsea Handler will also be leading a women’s march against Trump in Park City, Utah. There are over 150 events in cities across the nation coinciding with the march in DC.

    It is estimated that there will be roughly one million people visiting Washington DC, during the week of Trump’s inauguration, with nearly one fifth estimated to be arriving to protest.

    The march is planned to begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the White House.

