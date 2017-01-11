Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry to March Against Trump in Washington DC

"Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard," Ferrara said in a statement. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."
Chelsea Handler will also be leading a women’s march against Trump in Park City, Utah. There are over 150 events in cities across the nation coinciding with the march in DC.
It is estimated that there will be roughly one million people visiting Washington DC, during the week of Trump’s inauguration, with nearly one fifth estimated to be arriving to protest.
The march is planned to begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the White House.
All comments
Show new comments (0)