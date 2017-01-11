Register
01:06 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dylann Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina

    Jury Sentences Charleston Shooter to Death

    © REUTERS/ Pool/Files
    US
    Get short URL
    118411

    The jury has sentenced Dylann Roof to death on each count, after being convicted of the nine murders at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, last year.

    Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
    © REUTERS/ Zachary Fagenson
    Florida Airport Gunman Charged, Could Face Death Penalty
    The jury were required to reach a unanimous verdict to impose the death penalty, if they could not reach a consensus on execution he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison. All 12 jurors indicated this was their "true and correct verdict."

    During Roof’s opportunity to plead with the jury to spare his life on Tuesday, he told them “I still feel like I had to do it.”

    “I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I’m not sure what good it would do anyway,” he said. Roof spoke to the jury for approximately five minutes, telling them that only one person needed to disagree with execution to spare his life.

    Roof had pleaded not guilty to 33 federal charges, including nine counts of violating the Hate Crime Act resulting in death, nine counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, nine counts of obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death, three counts of violating the Hate Crime Act involving an attempt to kill, and three counts of obstruction of exercise of religion involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with nine counts of murder and other charges by the state.

    The Justice Department has stated that Roof is the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

    The 22-year-old self-described white supremacist had sat in on a group’s bible study for approximately 15 minutes before firing 70 bullets, in an attempt to “agitate race relations," in the nation.

    A photo Dylann Storm Roof, who killed nine parishoners in a Charleston church, taken from his personal site which included a racist manifesto
    Personal Website of Dylann Storm Roof
    Jurors Shown Video of Charleston Shooter Laughing During Confession

    The jury had watched the chilling on-camera confession Roof had made during an interrogation, including his laughter over the murders.

    "I went to that church in Charleston and I did it," he said in the video, before laughing.

    Roof had also stated during his interrogation that “someone had to do it,” meaning a racial attack. He claimed that he had researched historic black churches to carry out his sinister plan. He claimed that he had been influenced by the internet, and cited the Trayvon Martin case and Muslims “overrunning” parts of Europe as factors in his racism.

    Roof’s defense team had previously suggested that the jury “consider his youth,” noting that he told the FBI that he did not have any friends.

    Assistant US Attorney Nathan Williams told the jurors in his closing statement that Roof “needs to be held accountable for every bullet."

    The last person to be federally sentenced to death was Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar "Jahar" Tsarnaev.

    Related:

    Trump's Pick for CIA Chief Backs Jailing Snowden, May Lead to Death Penalty
    Death Penalty Has No Place in 21st Century: Ban Ki-moon
    Florida Top Court Rules Less-Than-Unanimous Death Penalty Law Unconstitutional
    Nebraska Votes to Restore Death Penalty in State Referendum
    California Retains Death Penalty, Speeds Up Executions
    Tags:
    Dylann Roof, Charleston, South Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok