© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci No Evidence Russia Altered US Election Vote Tallies - Clapper

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper revealed during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday that he was unsure if the RT television station was broadcast in the United States.

"I think there’s an RT channel here," Clapper said when asked if the network broadcasts in the United States.

A report released last week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included an assessment alleging RT was used by Russia to spread propaganda during the 2016 US presidential election.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan criticized the report as unprofessional and noted that several of its claims were outdated or incorrect.