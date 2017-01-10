Trump’s National Security Policy to Be ‘Peace Through Strength’

"We are absolutely committed to leading a National Security Council with our president-elect’s vision to make America great again that has as its primary mission the safety of the American people and the security of our nation," Flynn stated. "That mission is to be supported through an overarching policy of peace through strength."
During the 2016 election, Trump advocated a more isolationist foreign policy in favor of focusing on domestic issues, but he also stressed the need to fight terrorism and build alliances with likeminded nations.
Flynn reiterated the position on Tuesday, saying alliances were a hallmark of a strong nation.
The retired lieutenant general is among several former military members slated to serve positions in Trump’s administration: Gen. John Kelly was nominated to head the Department of Homeland Security and Gen. James Mattis was nominated to for defense secretary.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It doesn't appear that the incoming Administration understands strength nor peace. The qualify of the majority of nominees significantly weakens our government and without people who actually know what they're doing, peace will never happen. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and where might the borders of america be that need to be secured?
