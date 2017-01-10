US Confrontation With Global Violent Extremism to Last Generations - Kerry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 20th century had been defined by conflicts between nation states that cost many millions of lives, but now the world faces different types of threats, Kerry claimed.

“Our confrontation with violent extremism is likely to prove a generational challenge,” Kerry stated.

“This century is defined much more by non-state actors or by bad governance and corruption of the rule of law,” Kerry said. “We are seeing the resurgence of authoritarian nationalism.”

The United States’ continuing leadership of the world remains critically important to global stability, Kerry added.